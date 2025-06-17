Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok is facing growing calls from the main opposition party to withdraw his nomination over political slush fund scandals that occurred in the 2000s.

The four-term liberal lawmaker, who was nominated for prime minister by President Lee Jae Myung on June 4, was convicted by the country's top court in 2005 of violating the Political Funds Act by receiving illegal political funds worth 200 million won ($146,900) from SK Group in 2002. He received the funds during his campaign for Seoul mayor as the candidate for the Millennium Democratic Party, the main liberal bloc at the time.

The Supreme Court in 2005 sentenced Kim to eight months in prison, two years of probation and the forfeiture of 200 million won, finding him guilty of violating the Political Funds Act.

Additionally, the Supreme Court in 2010 found him guilty in a separate political slush fund case, in which he received illegal funds worth a combined 720 million won from three of his aides in 2007. He was fined 6 million won and forfeited 720 million won.

The main opposition People Power Party in recent days has ramped up its calls for Kim to withdraw his nomination.

People Power Party spokesperson Ho Jun-seok even proposed launching a special counsel investigation into the charges in a Monday commentary.

Kim has repeatedly brushed off his court convictions as mere “allegations.” "The Political Funds Act case is essentially a targeted investigation of me by a political prosecution," Kim wrote in a Facebook post Monday. "It is a targeted investigation that does not even make clear who demanded the political funding and why."

Kim said that his party at the time asked for corporate donations without his knowledge.

President Lee, meanwhile, downplayed the scandal surrounding Kim, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Canada for the Group of 7 summit. Kim will be able to "sufficiently explain" himself at his upcoming confirmation hearing, Lee said.

As of Tuesday, the rival parties were struggling to set a date for Kim's confirmation hearing. The Democratic Party of Korea suggested the hearing take place from June 23 to 24 -- for two days -- while the People Power Party pushed for a three-day hearing from June 23 to 25.