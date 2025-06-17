Anchored by the slogan “Joining Hands for a Better Future,” the reception commemorating 60 years of diplomatic normalization between Korea and Japan spotlighted a clear shared commitment to transform the two countries' relationship into a forward-looking, strategic partnership fit for today’s turbulent world.

Beneath the chandeliers of a ballroom brimming with guests from all walks of life — from diplomats and business leaders to young students — the air buzzed with optimism and the clinking of glasses at a reception hosted by the Japanese Embassy at the Lotte Hotel in Seoul on Monday evening.

South Korea and Japan signed the Treaty on Basic Relations on June 22, 1965, and exchanged instruments of ratification on December 18 of that year, formally normalizing diplomatic ties. The year 2025 marks the 60th anniversary of that milestone.

"The fact that Japan-Korea relations are becoming closer and developing is something no one can deny,” Japanese Ambassador to South Korea Koichi Mizushima told participants during the reception on Monday.

"Amid today’s shifting strategic environment, the importance of Korea-Japan relations continues to grow — and the relationship has now reached an irreversible stage."

Back in 1965, annual travel between the two countries stood at just around 10,000. In 2024, it surpassed 12 million, averaging more than triple the 1965 total in a single day. Japan’s investment in Korea has also soared, from $500,000 in 1965 to $6.12 billion in 2024, making it Korea’s largest investor, Mizushima said.

"Sixty years corresponds to a full cycle — a hwangap — in the East Asian cultural sphere where Japan and Korea are both located. In other words, one full cycle has passed since the normalization of Japan-Korea diplomatic ties,” Mizushima said.

“This signifies that Japan-Korea relations now stand at a new starting point. We must not remain complacent with the present, but instead support the next generation who will carry the future of both nations, and begin the next cycle to dramatically advance Japan-Korea relations with full momentum.”

The evening vividly illustrated how far the two countries have come since the 1965 treaty, as relations evolved from government-to-government dialogue into a broad web of economic, cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The ballroom was filled with music as students at the Seoul Japanese School choir performed, including a Korean rendition of Spring in My Hometown. Arirang, a beloved Korean folk song, was also performed, sung and arranged by Japan’s Mikage Project, a group dedicated to composing and reinterpreting traditional Japanese folk music.

Korean pianist Lee Kyung-mi, who spent seven years in Japan from the age of nine and made her musical debut there, performed at the event, continuing her long-standing role as a cultural bridge between Korea and Japan through friendship concerts — even during strained diplomatic times.

The event also featured a joint performance by Korean trot singer Kim Da-hyun and Japanese artist Azuma Aki. Both appeared on Korea-Japan King of Singers, the first-ever joint Korean-Japanese music competition show, co-produced by Korea’s MBN and Japan’s Fuji TV to promote friendship through music.

"I hope that Korea-Japan relations will continue to develop in a stable and future-oriented manner based on the achievements and progress made thus far,” South Korean President Lee Jae Myung said in his congratulatory video message, adding that “the two countries are important partners who must seek responses together amid rapidly changing international circumstances.”

“Joining hands for a better future — let us move forward together!”

Akihisa Nagashima, special advisor to Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru, underscored that "close communication and expanding the scope of cooperation between the two countries is not a choice but a necessity in light of today’s grave international environment."

Ryu Jin, chair of the Federation of Korean Industries and chair of Poongsan Corp., offered a toast on behalf of the Korean side, following a kagami-biraki ceremony — a traditional Japanese ritual that involves breaking open a sake barrel to symbolize harmony and new beginnings.

“The Korean business community is fully committed to supporting President Lee Jae-myung’s new pragmatic administration in further developing future-oriented cooperation between our two countries,” Ryu said. “Today, Korea-Japan relations stand at a new starting point for the next 60 years.”