Marking 60th anniversary of Korea-Japanese diplomatic ties, National Museum of Korea and Tokyo National Musuem jointly host special exhibition on Japanese art in Seoul

As part of a cultural exchange program between South Korea and Japan marking the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic ties, the National Museum of Korea and the Tokyo National Museum are jointly holding a special exhibition in Seoul for the next two months, shedding light on the aesthetics and subtle depths of Japanese art.

Titled "Japanese Art from Four Perspectives," the exhibition invites visitors to trace the beauty of the neighboring country's ancient times from Tuesday until Aug. 10.

The exhibition features a total of 62 pieces from the two museums, showcasing the beauty of Japanese art and the ideas and emotions behind it. The Tokyo National Museum, home to many of Japan's treasured artworks, offers a rare chance to see valuable and diverse Japanese cultural treasures up close with 40 pieces from its collection, including seven items designated as Important Cultural Properties of Japan.

The highlights include a kimono with autumn grasses painted by Ogata Korin, an 18th-century Edo-period artist, and Noh theater masks used in the traditional Japanese performing art known as"shakumi."

Noting that the two museums are at the forefront of fostering cultural exchanges and cooperation between Korea and Japan, Kim Jae-hong, the NMK director general, expressed hopes that the exhibition would give visitors a better understanding of Japanese life and culture.

"We sincerely hope that the exhibition will strengthen the ties between the two countries, not just in politics and economics, but culturally and emotionally as well," Kim told reporters during a preview tour held at the NMK on Monday.

Korea was annexed by Japan in 1910 and 35 years of colonial rule followed, brought to an end in 1945 by Japan's defeat in World War II. The two countries normalized relations in 1965.

The exhibition is divided into four sections.

The first perspective that greets visitors is the "Decorative Impulse," which explores the spirit of ornamentation and its aesthetic implications. Here, four pieces of Jomon pottery — some of the oldest pottery in the world — are on display. The artifacts, dating back to 3,000 BCE to 2,000 BCE, show how the ancient earthenware shaped Japanese art and culture. Multicolored glazed porcelain and lacquerware decorated with gold and silver are also on display in this section.

In "Pursuit of Restraint," the charm of subtlety in Japanese art is on full display, offering insight into the humble beauty of tea bowls.

The third section, "Beauty of Ephemerality," explores "aware," which is a core sentiment of Japanese culture that reflects a gentle sadness or deep emotion felt from the fleeting nature of life. "Aesthetics of Playfulness," the exhibition's last section, looks at how artists use fun and creativity in their work.

Makoto Fujiwara, director of TNM, said he hopes the exhibition will help bring Koreans a step closer to Japanese culture.

"Korea is geographically a close neighbor of Japan, and because of this, the two countries have deeply influenced each other. Today, Korean culture is widely loved in Japan, and vice versa. Japan's animation has gained immense popularity in Korea," Makoto said.

"But Koreans don't really know about Japan's history, which serves as the foundation of its culture. The exhibition will give an easy-to-understand overview of 9,000 years of Japanese art to help people learn more about Japan's cultural roots," he added.