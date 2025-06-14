N. Korea edits images to remove ex-naval commander after warship accident

North Korea appears to have edited recent state media images to remove a top naval commander after last month's failed launch of a new warship, NK News has reported.

In state media footage aired Friday on the relaunch ceremony of the 5,000-ton Kang Kon destroyer, Kim Myong-sik, the North's former chief navy commander, was notably absent from images showing leader Kim Jong-un's earlier inspection of the warship's construction.

Hong Kil-ho, manager of the Chongjin Shipyard -- where an incident involving the destroyer reportedly occurred -- also appeared to have been deleted from the images.

NK News said state media has not commonly deleted officials from photos since the 2013 execution of Jang Song-thaek, an uncle of the North's leader who was purged from senior leadership.

The North's leader attended the relaunch ceremony Thursday after the warship failed to properly launch into the sea on May 21. Satellite imagery taken after the failed launch showed the vessel capsized and partially submerged.

After last month's accident, North Korea's state media said Hong had been summoned by law enforcement for an investigation. State media photos of this week's relaunch ceremony indicated that Pak Kwang-sop replaced Kim Myong-sik as the chief navy commander. (Yonhap)