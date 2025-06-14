SINGAPORE, June 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gene Solutions, a leading multinational biotechnology company and Shenzhen USK Bioscience Co., Ltd. (USKBio), a prominent innovator in molecular diagnostics, have entered a strategic partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The landmark agreement paves the way for the establishment of a state-of-the-art next generation sequencing (NGS) laboratory in southern China, advancing localized oncology diagnostics.

The collaboration will leverage USKBio's existing infrastructure, and Gene Solutions' advanced next-generation AI & genomics capabilities to jointly establish a next-generation sequencing (NGS) laboratory. The lab will focus on accelerating access to early cancer detection and molecular residual disease (MRD) monitoring using AI-powered circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) technologies, tailored to address the unique clinical needs of southern China's healthcare landscape.

USKBio brings extensive expertise in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-certified production capabilities. Gene Solutions contributes its leadership in NGS-based oncology applications, highlighted by its groundbreaking SPOT-MAS test — Asia's first clinically validated multi-cancer early detection (MCED) assay, validated through a prospective study of 9,024 participants. Additionally, Gene Solutions recently published a real-world MRD study involving 623 patients across six cancer types—lung, colorectal, breast, gastric, liver, and ovarian—demonstrating the clinical utility of ctDNA for monitoring treatment response and assessing recurrence risk.

This partnership will focus on localizing and validating these cutting-edge technologies for the Chinese market while fostering joint R&D and production of advanced IVD medical devices. This alliance represents a major step forward in delivering accessible, high-impact, personalized cancer diagnostics to a broader population in China.

"This partnership with USKBio allows us to move quickly in establishing a high-impact oncology hub in southern China," said Dr. Nguyen Hoai Nghia, CEO and Co-founder at Gene Solutions. "Together, we aim to bring early, accurate, and scalable cancer screening and diagnostics to more patients, ultimately improving cancer outcomes."

"Gene Solutions and USKBio are highly complementary in their core technologies, regional markets, and business models." said Dr. Yu Dehua, CEO at USKbio. "This strategic collaboration will leverage both parties' strengths, creating strong synergies to deliver greater benefits to cancer patients across the Asia region."

The partnership also includes technology transfer, technical training, and joint commercialization efforts to ensure rapid deployment and widespread adoption of these advanced genomic tools.

About Shenzhen USKBio

Founded in August 2015, Shenzhen USKBio is a national high-tech biological enterprise established by leading Chinese and American scientists and entrepreneurs. Specializing in in vitro molecular diagnostics, USKBio integrates R&D, production, marketing, and medical testing services, with a robust presence in IVD reagents, diagnostic instruments, and testing services. Leveraging proprietary technologies such as Udx-PCR and Udx-MSP, the company offers innovative solutions for early cancer screening, precision diagnosis, and companion diagnostics. With over 36 authorized patents and collaborations across top hospitals and testing institutions in China, USKBio is a rising leader in the global molecular diagnostics industry, dedicated to advancing precision medicine.

About Gene Solutions

Gene Solutions is a leading multinational biotechnology company headquartered in Asia, pioneering the integration of advanced AI and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) technologies to deliver innovative solutions across the cancer care continuum. Recognized for its proprietary research and CAP-accredited laboratories, the company combines multi-dimensional genomics with AI-driven analytics to transform oncology—from early detection to real-time treatment monitoring.

With a strong regional presence and a commitment to empowering access to precision medicine, Gene Solutions is shaping the future of cancer diagnostics and personalized care across the Asia-Pacific. Explore more information at: https://genesolutions.com/