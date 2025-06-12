Chinese national arrested after repeatedly trying to unlock Jungkook’s door with passcode

A Chinese woman in her 30s has been arrested for attempting to break into the home of BTS member Jungkook, just hours after he was discharged from his mandatory military service.

According to the Yongsan Police Station on Thursday, the woman was apprehended around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday after being caught repeatedly trying to enter the passcode at the front door of Jungkook’s residence in Yongsan, central Seoul.

Police responded to a report and arrested her at the scene on suspicion of attempted trespassing.

The woman reportedly told officers she had come to South Korea to see the K-pop star following his return from military service.

Jungkook completed his 18-month conscription and was officially discharged from the Army earlier that day.