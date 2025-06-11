Hyundai Mobis, Korea’s leading automotive parts maker, announced on Wednesday that it has developed a new safety feature designed to automatically maintain a safe distance when a following vehicle comes too close.

The system utilizes rear and side radars to detect the movements of a trailing vehicle, while a front camera monitors lane markings and objects ahead.

If the distance from the vehicle behind narrows to less than 10 meters, the system issues visual and audio warnings. If conditions are deemed safe, it then automatically accelerates the vehicle to create additional space.

This new function will be integrated into Hyundai Mobis’ smart cruise control system for highway driving, complementing existing features that adjust speed based on the situation ahead.

The company explained that the feature reflects its shift toward more proactive safety technologies, going beyond conventional systems that mainly issue warnings or tighten seatbelts in response to rear-end collision risks.

Hyundai Mobis also revealed that it is working to enhance the system further by adding more response options, including the ability to automatically change lanes when necessary to avoid threats from vehicles following too closely.

“We will actively protect the safety of mobility users by providing solutions that can intelligently handle not only front-end safety, but also dangerous situations caused by rear vehicles while driving,” said Jung Soo-kyung, head of the automotive electronics business unit at Hyundai Mobis.

Having already secured the technology for mass production, Hyundai Mobis plans to promote the new feature to global automakers for future adoption.