Korean battery manufacturer Samsung SDI announced Wednesday that it has signed a contract to supply its flagship energy storage equipment to Tesvolt, one of Europe’s leading providers of commercial energy storage systems.

Under the agreement, Samsung SDI will supply its Samsung Battery Box 1.0 to Tesvolt through the first quarter of 2026 and begin supplying the upgraded SBB 1.5 starting in the second quarter. Both models will be integrated into Tesvolt’s energy storage solutions.

The companies did not disclose the financial details or the volume of units covered by the contract.

“We have been supplying ESS batteries to Tesvolt since 2017. With this new SBB supply contract, we expect to further strengthen our partnership,” a Samsung SDI official said. “We will accelerate our expansion in the global market, including Europe.”

SBBs are 6-meter-long containerized battery energy storage equipment that include battery cells, modules and racks.

The upgraded SBB 1.5 features a 37 percent increase in capacity, delivering up to 5.26 megawatt-hours, compared to its predecessor. It also enhances safety by adopting Samsung SDI’s proprietary fire prevention technology, which directly injects fire-suppressant materials into the cells to prevent thermal runaway and reduce fire risk.

The SBB 1.5 received a CES Innovation Award at CES 2025, the world’s largest tech show held in Las Vegas.

As part of its strategy to expand its presence in the ESS market and diversify beyond the electric vehicle sector, currently impacted by slowing demand, Samsung SDI is pursuing deeper collaborations with European ESS companies. At InterBattery Europe 2025, held in May in Munich, Germany, Samsung SDI highlighted its energy storage system capabilities, including the SBB 1.5.

The company also noted Tesvolt’s interest in further collaboration, quoting Tesvolt as saying, “Samsung SDI offers a solution that precisely meets the needs of energy storage system operators.”