Girl group to thank fans with special encore gigs in Seoul next month

Natty of Kiss of Life, one of the most prominent Thai idols in the K-pop scene today, said she hopes to be a source of inspiration for aspiring artists in her home country and beyond.

“As a Thai artist in Korea, this means a lot to me,” said Natty during a media showcase for her group’s new EP “224” held in Seoul on Monday. “Just like the Thai artists who came before me, I want to become a positive influence on people in Thailand and international trainees who dream of becoming K-pop idols. That’s why I’m working hard to grow as an artist.”

Thailand has long served as a key gateway for Southeast Asian talent entering K-pop, dating back to Nichkhun of 2PM, who debuted in 2008. Since then, artists like BamBam of GOT7, Ten of NCT and Minnie of I-dle have followed suit — though none have reached the global popularity of Blackpink’s Lisa.

K-pop is also massively popular in Thailand, where it has become one of the mainstream cultural genres. T-pop, or Thai pop, has also drawn significantly from K-pop in its visuals, choreography and production style.

Natty pointed out that the two genres, nevertheless, have differences, especially in their sound.

“What makes T-pop unique, I think, is the use of traditional Thai instruments. That’s the charm that really sets T-pop apart,” she said.

A different kind of summer: Kiss of Life drops '224'

Kiss of Life’s fourth EP “224” marks a shift from the group’s previous hit “Sticky,” presenting a completely different flavor of summer music.

The new title track “Lips Hips Kiss” captures the intense and sensual emotions of a magnetic attraction, wrapped in early 2000s R&B and hip-hop vibes. Its sleek melody and bold lyrics highlight the group’s energy.

“Compared to the refreshing vibe of ‘Sticky,’ this song brings out a stickier, hotter feeling,” Natty said. “I hope people enjoy this different side of us.”

Belle said the group faced a pleasant dilemma in choosing the lead single.

“All our members are capable of handling a wide range of genres, so we had so many good options,” she said. “It was a happy kind of struggle deciding which one to go with.”

“We wanted to surprise people with a summer song that no one expected,” added Julie. “It’s a new challenge, but we chose this track because we’re confident in our skills and in the genre.”

Following the release of “224,” Kiss of Life is gearing up for an encore concert to wrap up their first world tour.

The group began their tour in October in Seoul and traveled through North America, Europe and Asia, finishing in Osaka in May. Now, they are set to take the stage again at Seoul’s Jangchung Arena on July 19 and 20.

“Our first world tour was a huge milestone, especially just one year into our debut,” Belle said. “It was a precious and meaningful experience, and we knew we had to prepare an encore performance to return the love we received from our fans, the Kissys," Belle continued, referring to Kiss of Life’s fandom.