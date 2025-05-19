The K-pop girl group often called a “miracle from a small agency” will be dropping their fourth EP “224” on June 9, Kiss of Life's agency S2 Entertainment announced Monday.

The teaser video, released via the company’s official YouTube channel at midnight, opens with a close-up of Haneul’s face, followed by captivating visuals of the other members standing under dramatic lighting. The striking imagery and atmospheric sound design heighten expectations for the upcoming release.

Since its debut, Kiss of Life has explored the theme of “freedom” through music and visuals. With “224,” anticipation is building around the message the group will deliver in this next chapter.

Meanwhile, the group is set to hold an encore concert for its first world tour, “Kiss Road,” at Jangchung Arena in Seoul on July 19 and 20

“The tour began in Seoul and went on to span the globe. We ask for your continued support and anticipation for what Kiss of Life will bring to the stage as it returns to where it all started,” S2 Entertainment said in a statement, Thursday.

Kiss of Life kicked off its world tour in October at Olympic Hall in Seoul and has since connected with fans across the US, Europe and Asia.

On May 7, the group also released a special digital album titled “Kiss Road,” capturing their growth as artists and the close bonds they built with their fandom, Kissy, during the tour.