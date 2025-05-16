S2 Entertainment, the agency behind Kiss of Life, announced on Thursday that the group will perform again in Seoul on July 19-20 to conclude its first international tour.

The quartet kicked off its “Kiss Road” tour in Seoul in October and traveled to 39 cities worldwide, including 15 in the US and 12 in Europe.

Earlier in May, the group dropped the special digital single titled after the tour to reflect on the journey, fronted by the R&B pop tune, “Live, Love, Laugh.”

The group is expected to return with a new album in June, about eight months after its third EP “Lose Yourself.” The main track from the 2024 mini album “Get Loud” came in first place on a television music chart show, while the B-side track “Igloo” went viral and made Melon’s Top 100 Chart.