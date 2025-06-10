Korean security service company SK Shieldus announced Tuesday the appointment of Min Ki-sik as its new CEO-designate, with final confirmation pending board approval later this month.

Min brings over 30 years of experience in the financial sector, having held leadership roles including CEO of Prudential Life Insurance and DGB Life Insurance. In 2023, he also served as vice chairman of KB Life Insurance, where he led the company’s expansion into Southeast Asian markets such as Indonesia and Vietnam.

SK Shieldus said Min is recognized for his strategic insight and proven leadership. He is expected to play a key role in integrating the company’s core businesses — including physical security, cybersecurity and convergence security — while maximizing cooperation across its operations.

“This is a pivotal moment that calls for strong leadership to drive sustainable growth in an increasingly complex global landscape,” an SK Shieldus official said. “We believe Min’s experience and strategic vision will guide the company into its next phase of transformation.”

In 2024, SK Shieldus posted an annual revenue exceeding 2 trillion won ($738 million), fueled by mid- to long-term security initiatives across the residential, industrial and public sectors.