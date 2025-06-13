KR =Korea ❌ GB = United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

콩글리시란?

"콩글리시(Konglish)"는 Korean + English의 합성어로, 한국에서 만들어진 영어 스타일 표현을 뜻합니다. 문법적으로는 영어처럼 보이지만 원어민은 이해 못 하거나 오해할 수 있는 표현들이다.

예: "He is my same age friend."

❌ 틀린 표현!

✅ "He’s my friend from the same grade." 또는 "We’re the same age."(O)

◎ 유머로 보는 콩글리시

- Friend: Let’s meet at the pension this weekend.(주말에 펜션에서 보자.)

- Foreigner: For retirement planning??(은퇴계획이 있니?)

연금(Pension) vs. 숙소… 문화충돌

- Korean: I will buy some ciders.(사이다 사줄게)

- Foreigner: Oh, you drink alcohol?(오, 너 술마시니?) - 영어에서 “Cider”는 사과술

cider, Sprite가 술이 되어버림

- Korean: One shot!(원샷)

- Foreigner: Wait… are you threatening me?! (나를 위협하는거니?) – 총 맞을까봐.

미국에서는 좀 위험한 표현처럼 들릴 수 있어요!

콩글리시 고쳐 표현 바꾸기 ✨

❌ “I was so tension.” ✅ “I was really nervous.”(O)

"Tension"은 일반적으로 ‘팽팽한 긴장감’을 의미한다. 감정 표현으로 "nervous"나 "anxious"가 자연스럽다..

❌ “Let’s take a photo service.” ✅ “Let’s take a photo as a free gift.”(O)

서비스는 ‘무료 제공’으로 표현해야 한다!

❌ “He is a concept man.” ✅ “He has a unique style.” / “He’s quirky.”(O)

"Concept man"은 콩글리시 특유의 표현!

영어는 콩글리쉬를 두려워 말고 써야 한다. 콩글리시는 한국의 문화가 반영된 영어이기에 부끄러워할 필요는 없다. 조금씩 고쳐 나가면 원어민과의 소통도 훨씬 부드러워진다!

영어 학습의욕을 주는 명언으로 마무리한다!

영어 실수에 대한 명언들

1."Mistakes are proof that you are trying."

→ 실수는 당신이 노력하고 있다는 증거다.

2. "If you’re not making mistakes, you’re not learning."

→ 실수를 하지 않는다면, 당신은 배우고 있지 않은 것이다.

3."Don't be afraid to make mistakes. Be afraid of not learning from them."

→ 실수를 두려워하지 마라. 실수로부터 배우지 못하는 것을 두려워하라.

4."A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new." — Albert Einstein

→ 한 번도 실수하지 않은 사람은 새로운 시도를 해 본 적이 없는 사람이다. — 아인슈타인

5."Your English doesn't have to be perfect to be powerful."

→ 당신의 영어가 완벽할 필요는 없다. 그것만으로도 충분히 강력할 수 있다.

6."Speak English even if it’s broken. Broken English is still better than silent perfection."

→ 어설픈 영어라도 말하라. 침묵하는 완벽함보다 훨씬 낫다.