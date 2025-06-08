Nearly 40 percent of Korean companies have already integrated artificial intelligence technologies into their operations, underscoring the rapid adoption of AI across local industries, according to a government report released Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy’s report on the “Survey on Industrial Infrastructure and AI Utilization” conducted via e-consumer, 37.1 percent of the 685 companies surveyed nationwide responded that they use AI in their business practices.

By company size, large enterprises led AI adoption with a rate of 65.1 percent. Interestingly, small businesses (35.6 percent) outpaced mid-sized companies (31.2 percent) in their use of AI tools.

Firms that embraced AI cited substantial benefits, including increased productivity (33.6 percent), reduced operating costs (26 percent) and improved decision-making accuracy and speed (22.1 percent).

AI was most widely applied in research and development, followed by process optimization, customer care and market forecasting. While small and mid-sized firms primarily leveraged AI for R&D, large firms tended to focus their use on enhancing customer care.

Despite the positive impact, many companies faced challenges adopting AI technologies. The most frequently cited obstacle was a shortage of skilled personnel, followed by insufficient internal data, high upfront investment costs and a lack of technological infrastructure.

When asked what kind of government support would be most helpful, 49.8 percent of AI-using companies pointed to R&D funding, while 15.1 percent sought infrastructure support.

To manage AI-related risks, businesses most commonly opted to collaborate with external experts (34.5 percent), followed by forming dedicated internal teams (29.8 percent) and enhancing data security (24.5 percent).

Among companies not yet using AI, only 39.9 percent reported plans to adopt the technology, with the majority — 61.1 percent — expressing no such intention. The primary barriers cited were high initial investment costs and a lack of technical manpower.

These firms identified several forms of needed government support for future AI adoption: R&D subsidies (31.5 percent), infrastructure assistance (24.6 percent), technical training and workforce development (18 percent) and case studies and application examples (11.3 percent).

“The findings highlight a growing consensus that AI is no longer a futuristic concept but a crucial lever for strengthening companies’ competitiveness,” the report concluded. “Tailored policy support based on company size, industry and regional needs is essential to lower entry barriers and boost practical adoption.”