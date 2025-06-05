A Korean flag-shaped badge made from metal scraps of Hanwha’s K9 self-propelled howitzer honors the 121,723 soldiers still missing in action from the Korean War (1950–1953). The badge is part of a memorial campaign by Hanwha’s defense affiliates — Hanwha Aerospace, Hanwha Systems and Hanwha Ocean — in partnership with Korea’s Veterans Ministry and Defense Ministry. The companies plan to distribute 121,723 badges, matching the number of the missing, at Seoul National Cemetery on Friday, South Korea’s Memorial Day. (Hanwha Aerospace)