'There's nothing — no computers, or even printers,' Lee says. Local reports say move back to Cheong Wa Dae likely within six months

President Lee Jae-myung on Wednesday jokingly pointed out the lack of preparation for the handover by officials of the previous administration, saying that there was nothing prepared at the presidential office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.

"I just came to the Yongsan office, and it's like a graveyard. There's nothing, not even an employee to give me something to write. No computers, or even printers," he told reporters on his first day as the new leader of Korea.

Announcing the first batch of key nominations for key members of the administration, he stood where his predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol stood on Dec. 3 to declare martial law, which ultimately was his downfall from the leadership position.

He joked about how the presidential office, which had ceased function after the parliament impeached Yoon on Dec. 14, did not have any system for him to sign off on key documents.

During his presidential campaign, Lee said his time at the Yongsan office would just be temporary. He said the presidential office would soon be relocated to its previous spot in Cheong Wa Dae after the building has been remodeled, and will push for a relocation to Sejong city in the long run.

Local media outlets reported that the presidential office is expected to be moved to Cheong Wa Dae in the next six months.