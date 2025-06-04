Odd coexistence expected between President Lee Jae-myung and Yoon's ministers

Ministers and vice ministers of the former Yoon Suk Yeol administration submitted their resignations to the Ministry of Personnel Management on Monday, a day before the June 3 presidential election.

President Lee Jae-myung is expected to receive their resignation letters, but many speculate that the newly elected president will selectively accept resignations to minimize an administrative void.

Dismissing all the Cabinet members at once would make it impossible for the new government to convene meetings, as Article 88 of the Constitution stipulates that the Cabinet is “composed of the President, the Prime Minister and 15 to 30 ministers.”

The quorum for a Cabinet meeting is a majority of the 21 members.

Ministers and vice ministers under former President Park Geun-hye, who was South Korea’s first president removed by impeachment in a Constitutional Court ruling in 2017, also submitted resignations en masse on May 8, 2017, two days before the early election.

But former President Moon Jae-in only accepted the resignation of then-Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn and decided to delay accepting the remaining ministers' resignations.

Since Lee started his term without a presidential transition committee after removing the former president, like Moon, Lee is expected to hold several Cabinet meetings with ministers from Yoon’s government.

Former president Moon convened his first meeting with the Cabinet members he appointed 76 days after taking office.