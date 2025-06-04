A coalition of leaders representing seven major religions in South Korea called on President Lee Jae-myung to work on healing the deeply divided nation as he took office Wednesday following a snap election.

In a statement, the Korean Council of Religious Leaders — including the heads of Buddhist, Catholic and Protestant organizations — said Lee faced the daunting but pressing task of bringing the country together, replacing Yoon Suk Yeol, who was removed from office in April after declaring martial law.

“We hope to see a president who understands the need for unity and who can listen to different voices to lead this country out of a crisis,” the statement said, referring to mounting concerns the new leader has to grapple with, starting with reviving a sputtering economy.

The Ven. Jinwoo, the president of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, Korea’s largest Buddhist sect, reminded Lee of prioritizing “people’s livelihood.”

“An approach with that in mind should be able to restore people’s trust in the government,” Jinwoo said.

Bishop Mathias Lee Yong-hoon, president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Korea, stressed the resolution of hostilities still running deep in the country.

The Korean people have realized how crucial it is for the government to exercise its power within the limits of the law, Lee said, describing the ill-fated martial rule in December as a traumatic experience that saw the country shaken to its very core.

“The country needs a president who will see his way toward justice and peace,” Lee noted, adding the commander-in-chief should seek an inter-Korean thaw amid strained ties.

The National Council of Churches in Korea, one of the four largest Protestant alliances in the country, also backed a bigger push for a more peaceful Korean Peninsula.

The Rev. Kim Jong-seng, the NCCK general secretary, asked Lee for further outreach to the underprivileged, focusing on people with disabilities and migrants.

“We hope to see every voice heard by the president, no matter where they come from.”

The Rev. Kim Jong-hyuk, president of the United Christian Churches of Korea, another Protestant alliance, asked Lee to do his best to communicate better with the public when implementing measures that impact their lives.

“We expect bigger efforts by the president to seek understanding from the people,” Kim said, in a clear reference to the previous government’s seeming unwillingness to engage with the public at every turn.

Na Sang-ho, head of Won Buddhism, urged Lee to help cultivate a climate of tolerance. “A country built on hope and harmony is ushered in by a leader embracing differences,” Na said.

The new president should tackle the growing income and generational divide, Na added.