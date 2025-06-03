K-pop boy group draws tens of thousands across two sold-out shows, solidifying global star power

Stray Kids have made history as the first fourth-generation K-pop group to hold a solo concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles — a milestone that reaffirms their growing presence on the global stage.

The group performed two back-to-back shows on May 31 and June 1 as part of their world tour, “Dominate.” Initially, only one concert was planned, but an additional concert was scheduled due to overwhelming demand.

SoFi Stadium — home to the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Chargers and the venue for the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics — has previously hosted music legends like The Rolling Stones and Red Hot Chili Peppers as well as global third-generation K-pop stars such as BTS and Twice.

In this iconic setting, Stray Kids delivered a powerhouse three-hour performance, taking fans on a 30-song journey from their 2018 debut track “District 9” to their latest release “Giant” in March.

The SoFi Stadium concert marks a massive leap from March 2023, when Stray Kids held their first North American stadium concert at BMO Stadium in LA as part of their second world tour, “Maniac.” Just over a year later, the group has returned to the city to perform at SoFi Stadium with more than triple the capacity, highlighting their rapid rise in popularity and commercial success.

Following their LA concerts, Stray Kids will head to Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, for shows on June 6 and 7. “Dominate” — spanning 55 shows in 34 cities — is their largest tour to date.