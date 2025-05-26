Felix of Stray Kids is receiving treatment for his back, but will continue to participate in the band’s ongoing tour, JYP Entertainment said Sunday.

Felix has been in recovery and undergoing treatments and rehabilitation exercises. Despite having no difficulties carrying on in his daily activities, however, he still feels pain under strain, added the company.

The musician, after a long talk with his bandmates, will stay on the tour, but may need to limit his performances.

The band of eight is in the middle of its “Dominate” international tour, which began in August last year. The North American leg of the tour began Saturday in Seattle, to be followed by a show in San Francisco on Wednesday.

The tour takes the boy band to 34 cities for 55 shows, and is expected to draw 2.2 million concertgoers in total, which would be the most in K-pop history.