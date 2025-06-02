Hanwha Defense Australia, a subsidiary of Korean defense leader Hanwha Aerospace, has appointed Australian Army veteran Ben Hudson as its new managing director, further strengthening Hanwha’s leadership with globally seasoned defense professionals.

The former CEO of BAE Systems Australia — the nation’s largest military contractor — officially took office as managing director Monday. He succeeds general manager Dean Michie, who served as acting managing director for 12 months, the company announced.

“I am pleased to be joining the team at HDA during such an important point of the company’s growth,” said the new managing director.

Hanwha Aerospace highlighted Hudson’s extensive experience across Australia and Europe’s defense sectors, including senior roles at BAE Systems, Rheinmetall and General Dynamics, as well as his service as an officer in the Australian Army.

The company said this expertise will ensure continuity and strong leadership in ongoing projects with the Australian government.

The company is currently delivering 30 AS9 Huntsman self-propelled howitzers and 15 AS10 ammunition resupply vehicles under a $716.5 million contract. It also secured a $2.4 billion deal to supply 129 Redback infantry fighting vehicles and support systems in 2023.

"With this leadership transition, we are strengthening our commitment to supporting the growth of Australia’s defense industrial base and further enhancing the nation’s sovereign capabilities,” said Michael Coulter, CEO of Hanwha Aerospace Global Defense.

In its effort to drive growth through global defense projects, Hanwha Aerospace is actively including international experts in the leadership of its major businesses.

While Coulter, a US Navy veteran and former executive at Leonardo DRS, took the role in March, Hanwha Aerospace’s shipbuilding unit, Hanwha Ocean, added offshore engineering expert Philippe Levy as president of its offshore business last year.