An Ivy League degree has long been central to the Asian Dream -- a ticket to success and status. But President Donald Trump’s message to international students is clear: Far fewer of you are welcome. The blunt statement and growing chaos across the university sector has left families wondering if sending their children to America is still worth it.

The White House’s immediate target is Chinese students allegedly connected to the Communist Party. On Wednesday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US plans to start “aggressively” revoking their visas. Students affected would include “those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.” The US will also enhance scrutiny “of all future visa applications from the People’s Republic of China and Hong Kong,” he added.

It’s unclear how these rules will be executed; the move follows a short period of improved ties between the superpowers after they agreed to a truce in the trade war. China’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday expressed its dissatisfaction, saying it had lodged a protest with the US.

The impact is wider than Washington and Beijing’s geopolitical rivalry. The decision to ban Harvard from enrolling international students is focusing minds in Asia, even though a federal judge has temporarily blocked the policy. Many families are wondering if other universities will be next.

The rhetoric coming out of the White House is hardly reassuring. “We have people who want to go to Harvard and other schools; they can’t get in because we have foreign students there,” Trump said on Wednesday. This attitude, combined with a directive ordering US embassies worldwide to stop scheduling interviews for student visas, sends a chilling message to Asian students: The Ivy aspiration is no longer as accessible as it once was.

The worries are pouring in on my parent chat groups. Many have already spent thousands of dollars preparing children for a future at a prestigious American university -- hiring expensive college counselors, visiting campuses, and investing countless hours navigating complex application processes. That’s not to mention time spent on preparing for standardized tests and extracurricular activities, all in an effort to perfect the profile for a prospective candidate. There are also legitimate concerns about what happens to deposits and scholarships, all of which are up in the air as students and their families figure out what the new rules mean for them.

It’s no small cost. An average American degree can set an international student’s family back approximately $100,000 over four years, excluding living costs. An Ivy League degree? It’s more than triple that. Parents spend decades making sacrifices and putting aside the massive investment required to help their kids go to their dream university. The money is worth it, the thinking goes, because eventually their child will reap the rewards.

The schools get something out of this, too. Foreign applicants are more likely to pay full tuition, essentially subsidizing American students who receive aid. Over a million international students studied in American universities in the 2023-2024 school year, according to data from Open Doors, an information resource for foreign students studying or teaching in the US. Asians made up a significant proportion, with Indians and Chinese citizens accounting for over half.

America is not going to lose its appeal overnight. It’s still a coveted place to study, both because of its world-class tertiary education and the potential to find lucrative employment after graduation. But other countries are becoming more attractive because of the Trump administration’s crackdown. Some parents I’ve spoken to will simply go elsewhere.

Canada and the UK, already popular alternatives, are poised to scoop up disillusioned applicants. Closer to home, Australia and New Zealand are also promoting their schools.

Asian universities that offer top-tier programs will appeal to anxious Asian families. Schools such as the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, the University of Tokyo and Malaysia’s Sunway University are offering credit transfers and other incentives to attract ambitious students and families looking for quality education without the uncertainties tied to American foreign policy.

For many Asian students who have dreamt of studying and working in cities like New York or Los Angeles, the political gyrations affecting their futures are no doubt disappointing. But this is about more than visas and policies. It’s about the hopes of a generation searching for a place to study, grow, and build their future. Trump has just made the US seem like a far less inviting option.

By Karishma Vaswani

Karishma Vaswani is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asia politics with a special focus on China. The views expressed here are the writer's own. -- Ed.

(Tribune Content Agency)