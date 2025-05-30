Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean said Friday it has partnered with leading Canadian security and defense firms to strengthen its bid for a Canadian submarine project with an estimated value of up to 60 billion Canadian dollars ($43.4 billion).

Alongside its parent company, Hanwha Aerospace, Hanwha Ocean signed agreements with cybersecurity provider BlackBerry and marine defense systems developer L3Harris MAPPS during Canada’s Global Defence & Security Trade Show, known as CANSEC 2025.

The two-day event, Canada’s largest defense industry gathering, began Wednesday and featured Hanwha as the only participating Korean defense company.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Michael Coulter, CEO of Hanwha Global Defense, who oversees global operations for Hanwha Aerospace and Hanwha Ocean, along with Phil Kurtz, chief legal officer of BlackBerry, and Rich Foster, vice president of L3Harris Technologies Canada.

“We see significant opportunities for synergies between Hanwha Ocean and these Canadian partners -- BlackBerry and L3Harris,” said CEO Coulter. “With the signing of these MOUs, Hanwha can begin developing strategic relationships with these partners, which will also enhance and strengthen the relationship between Canada and South Korea.”

Hanwha expects the partnerships will tighten its alignment with Canadian industry and provide an opportunity to leverage its partners’ long-standing experience with the Canadian Navy, in particular giving new momentum to its bid for Canada’s submarine procurement plan, which includes up to 12 vessels.

Hanwha Ocean, with extensive submarine manufacturing experience, is collaborating with another Korean shipbuilding giant, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, to propose advanced KSS-III-class submarines, designed and built using domestic Korean technology.