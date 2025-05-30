Samsung Electronics was ordered by a US federal jury to pay $117.7 million in damages to Japanese electronics firm Maxell for infringing on several technology patents related to smart home platforms and smartphones.

The verdict, delivered by a federal jury in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas on Wednesday, sided with Maxell that Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones, tablets and other devices infringe on three of Maxell’s US patents related to the unlocking function on devices, managing data and the reproduction of images and videos.

The verdict, however, is not a final ruling and could be subject to appeal.

The case dates back to September 2023, when Maxell sued Samsung alleging the tech giant violated seven patents by producing and selling a wide range of products, including the SmartThings station, smartphones, laptops and home appliances.

According to the complaint, Samsung and Maxell’s relationship dates to 2011 when Samsung signed a licensing agreement with Maxell’s predecessor Hitachi Consumer Electronics to use 10 of its patents for a 10-year period.

The agreement expired in 2021, but Samsung continued to use the patented technology without renewing the license.

Maxell argued that it contacted Samsung about the violations and to request a new licensing agreement, but Samsung refused. Instead, the Korean company continue to make and sell products with the disputed technology, prompting Maxell to pursue legal action in multiple jurisdictions, including the US, Germany, Japan and the US International Trade Commission.

Since then, Maxell has been stepping up its legal offensive. In April, it filed another lawsuit against Samsung in Texas alleging a similar patent violation.