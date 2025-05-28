Worries were stoked in South Korea over the US State Department’s order for embassies to stop accepting new appointments for student visa interviews on Wednesday.

This was fueled by growing local reports of some applicants’ inability to schedule visa interviews on the website of the US Embassy and Consulate in the Republic of Korea as of press time.

According to local reports, South Korean applicants seeking to register for an F visa, a nonimmigrant visa issued to international students, were unable to select time slots for visa interviews on the website as of Wednesday afternoon. The same applied for applicants seeking the M visa, a nonimmigrant visa for students pursuing vocational or nonacademic studies, and the J visa, which is issued to those wishing to receive job training.

But the embassy replied that visa interviews for student and exchange visitors to the US were “ongoing” in response to an inquiry from The Korea Herald.

“Visa interviews for student/exchange visitors (F, M, J), are ongoing,” the embassy said via email. "Applicants may continue to submit applications via ustraveldocs.com, and we encourage all applicants to monitor the website for the earliest available interview times.”

In its previous statement addressing the issue, the embassy said, “the scheduling of nonimmigrant visa interview appointments is dynamic.” It explained that an embassy or consulate’s capacity is based on its efforts to “ensure applicants do not pose a security or safety risk to the United States.”

It also added that applicants may continue to submit related documents.

The embassy, however, has yet to post notices or clear explanations as to why applicants were reportedly systematically blocked from choosing time slots for interviews on its website.

Several applicants who previously managed to secure time slots scheduled for Wednesday were able to attend their interviews, according to reports.

The rising concerns follow US new outlet Politico’s earlier report that the Donald Trump administration had directed US embassies to halt scheduling new student visa interview appointments as they prepare to expand social media vetting of such applicants, citing a memo signed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

