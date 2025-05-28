Evelli, the first member revealed, is drawing attention for her resemblance to Blackpink’s Jennie, but the remaining three members remain under wraps

Anticipation is growing around YG Entertainment's upcoming girl group, especially after the K-pop agency introduced the first of the group's four members via its official blog on Wednesday.

Fifteen-year-old Australian trainee Evelli appeared in a live performance video titled “YG Next Monster,” marking the beginning of YG’s next-generation girl group lineup, following the success of Blackpink and Babymonster.

According to the label, she is an “all-rounder” artist with strong vocals, confident rap delivery and multilingual fluency in Korean, English and Spanish. Evelli quickly drew attention online for her resemblance to Blackpink’s Jennie.

In her debut performance, she covered Doechii’s “Nosebleeds,” showcasing YG’s signature hip-hop style. Her delivery shifted seamlessly between heavy grooves and high-speed rap, demonstrating impressive control and versatility in response to the track’s dynamic beat changes.

YG Entertainment founder and executive producer Yang Hyun-suk personally introduced the group, expressing confidence in eacg trainee's talents. “We ask that you judge them just as they are — as you hear and see them,” he said, hinting at the high caliber of the remaining members.

The identities of the remaining three members will be revealed gradually. The exact timeline remains undisclosed, but past examples such as the debut rollouts for Blackpink and Babymonster, suggest new member reveals could follow weekly.

However, a full debut from the group is unlikely to happen this year. BabyMonster officially debuted last year and Yang has previously stated his intention to focus on their growth throughout 2025.

“If the upcoming girl group’s debut were scheduled for this year, the full promotion plan would already be in place. Since only the first member has been revealed, it’s unlikely the group will launch before next year,” an industry official said, Wednesday.