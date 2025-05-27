Posco Future M announced Tuesday that it has completed the development of lithium manganese-rich (LMR) cathode materials for electric vehicle batteries, which it hopes will be a competitive alternative to Chinese products.

The company recently received approval from its primary clients — mainly battery manufacturers — to prepare for mass production, following inspections of equipment operation, safety, and environmental standards in the LMR manufacturing process. It aims to secure mass production capabilities within this year.

While the exact production location remains undisclosed, Posco Future M emphasized that it will utilize its existing nickel, cobalt and manganese (NCM) cathode production lines to ensure a timely supply for clients. The company currently operates three manufacturing bases in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province, Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, and Sejong.

In collaboration with the research institute of its parent company, Posco Holdings, Posco Future M has steadily improved the energy density, charge-discharge performance, and stability of LMR cathodes, achieving successful pilot production last year.

LMR cathodes are considered a potential game-changer for batteries used in entry-level and standard EVs. They are attracting attention from global automakers seeking alternatives to China’s lithium iron phosphate batteries as carmakers face growing pressure to decouple their supply chains from China in order to meet US regulatory requirements.

Posco Future M highlighted that LMR batteries offer competitive pricing compared to LFP batteries, while delivering 33 percent higher energy density. This cost efficiency is made possible by significantly reducing the use of expensive materials like cobalt and nickel, and instead increasing the proportion of more affordable manganese.

The company also plans to expand its LMR product portfolio by developing next-generation cathode materials with even higher energy capacity, with the goal of serving not only entry-level EVs but also premium and large-size EV markets.

“Although LMR cathode materials have long been recognized for their potential, commercialization was hindered by challenges related to lifespan,” said Hong Hyung-jun, director of the Posco Future M Technology Research Center. “However, significant R&D progress has been made. We are now ready to launch products that combine affordability with high energy density, working closely with our trusted partners.”

Meanwhile, General Motors has announced plans to launch EVs equipped with LMR batteries by 2028. Ford Motor Company is also targeting LMR battery commercialization before 2030 and is currently conducting pilot production of advanced LMR cells.