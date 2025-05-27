Renault Korea announced Tuesday that it is reinforcing its commitment to road safety by equipping its vehicles with advanced safety technologies, including the innovative fire response system, Fireman Access, as part of the French automaker’s broader efforts to lead global automotive safety.

Fireman Access, developed by Renault Group, is designed to drastically reduce the time and resources needed to suppress electric vehicle fires. The technology creates a dedicated channel in the battery casing sealed with an adhesive disk. When a fire occurs, water from a high-pressure hose breaks through the seal, allowing direct cooling of battery cells. This method can shorten fire suppression time from up to four hours to just 10 minutes, while reducing water usage by nearly 90 percent.

The technology is being implemented across Renault’s EV and hybrid models, including those produced by its brands Dacia and Mobilize. In a move to enhance industrywide safety, Renault has made the patent publicly available, encouraging other manufacturers to adopt the system.

These efforts are part of Renault’s “Human First” program, launched in 2023 to prioritize human life and safety in all aspects of vehicle design and technology. In Korea, this philosophy is embodied in features like the QRescue code — a QR system integrated into vehicles such as the Grand Koleos to allow first responders to access structural data and rescue occupants more efficiently.

With Fireman Access and QRescue, Renault Korea looks to be at the forefront of setting safety standards both domestically and worldwide.