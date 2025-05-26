K-pop juggernaut returns with fifth full-length album, blending solo tracks, global collaborations and message of rebirth

Even after 10 years together, Seventeen’s clock hasn’t stopped ticking.

The 13-member boy band has redefined the path of K-pop idols. Starting out as a “self-producing” group, Seventeen has climbed to the top of the game, setting multiple records including annual album sales exceeding 10 million units and the highest first-week album sales with 10th EP “FML” in K-pop history in 2023.

Marking its 10th anniversary, the group released its fifth full-length album “Happy Burstday” on Monday — a declaration of rebirth and a bold step toward the future.

In a written interview shared through its agency, Pledis Entertainment, the members spoke about their journey and the new release.

Q: How does it feel to release a new album on your 10th anniversary?

Joshua: It’s deeply meaningful because the album came out on Seventeen’s birthday. I hope our fans, Carats, will enjoy it just as much.

DK: I’m simply grateful that we could spend these 10 years together as Seventeen. We put our hearts into this album, hoping it would be a memorable gift to Carats full of great music.

Vernon: It feels surreal that it’s already our 10th year. Since the album also showcases new musical sides of us, I’m curious how people will respond.

Q: What should listeners pay attention to in “Happy Burstday”?

The8: For the first time, the album includes solo tracks by all 13 members. You’ll be able to feel each member’s unique color.

Mingyu: I think the biggest highlight is the title track “Thunder.” It’s a song that gave Seventeen a jolt of fresh inspiration after 10 years of being together.

Q: What stands out in “Thunder”?

S.Coups: As the lyrics suggest, we hope listeners will sense Seventeen’s renewed energy. Despite all the challenges, we’ve continued to grow and this track shows our confidence in trying new things.

Jun: The addictive melody and matching choreography are key points to watch.

DK: Even after 10 years, our passion on stage hasn’t changed. We want to prove that Seventeen can keep evolving. “Thunder” marks our rebirth.

Dino: It’s also a performance-heavy track. Watch for the dynamic choreography, fluid formations, and how each member’s presence shines through.

Q: How was it working with Pharrell Williams and Timbaland?

Hoshi: Both Pharrell and Timbaland are artists I’ve always admired, so every moment working with them was meaningful. When I first heard about collaborating with Pharrell, I was so excited. I even got to work on a solo song with Timbaland — it was an honor.

Woozi: These are producers I’ve learned so much from through their music growing up, so it was a true honor. I tried to stay honest and bring out synergy with the members. Through studying their work, I’ve realized that the most important thing in music is staying true to yourself — and I tried to bring that out in this album too.

Q: What new sides of Seventeen do you hope to show this time?

Mingyu: Our thoughts and circumstances change by the second. I’m curious myself how all the growth we’ve gone through over the past decade will show on stage.

Seungkwan: This album holds all the energy Seventeen has shown over the past 10 years. It contrasts with the fresh-faced charm we had when we debuted — you’ll see a more seasoned Seventeen.

Q: If you could sum up the past 10 years in one word?

The8: “Youth.” Seventeen was my youth. I’m especially grateful to Carats because I know how rare it is for all 13 of us to have come this far together.

Joshua: “Love.” We couldn’t have made it this far without the love from Carats. I’m also thankful to my fellow members — we recently had a long talk, and I feel like we’ve grown even closer.

Q: What’s been Seventeen’s most defining challenge?

Woozi: We’ve constantly taken on challenges. Even now, it’s not easy to produce our own albums while actively promoting. But we chose not to settle even for our 10th anniversary, and pushed ourselves musically. That’s what makes Seventeen a team with limitless potential.

Jun: All 13 of us are always thinking of ways to grow and try new things, driven by our love for Carats. Their support has always been our biggest motivation.

Q: What do you want to challenge yourselves with next?

S.Coups: I want to find more time to repay the love we’ve received. Moving forward as Seventeen is important, but spending meaningful time with fans is just as valuable. We’ll keep showing our best.

Hoshi: I’d love to deepen our communication with fans. If our future challenges allow us to show that fan interaction is what fuels us, that alone would be rewarding. Personally, I also want to show more of my versatility as an all-rounder artist.

Q: Any final words for Carats and each other?

S.Coups: I hope our time together continues to be full of love, care and happiness. These past 10 years have been a joy, and I look forward to building even more memories.

Joshua: Carats! We’ll keep releasing great albums, so please keep showing your love — just like now.

Jun: Because I love our fans, I want to keep challenging myself and showing you new sides of me.

Hoshi: We made this album with Carats in mind. Each member’s solo track reflects their voice and emotions, so please listen closely. Thank you always for your unwavering support — I’ll keep growing to repay your love.

Woozi: To the members — thank you for making such an amazing team. To Carats — I hope we stay healthy and keep going strong for a long time.

The8: Thank you for sticking with us for 10 years. I’ll keep working hard so we can spend even more years together.

Mingyu: To my members — I’m proud of us. And to Carats — your love helps us evolve. Let’s see how far we can go together. Thank you and love you.

DK: I hope this 10th anniversary album is a joyful gift for you. We wouldn’t be here without you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart — we’ll keep bringing you great stages and music.

Seungkwan: I’m so thankful we’re making a comeback on our 10th anniversary. I’ll work as hard as if we’re debuting all over again. Let’s go!

Vernon: Carats, you’ve done so much until now. Let’s keep doing even better going forward. Thank you, stay healthy and I love you.

Dino: Thank you and love you for supporting Seventeen and this album. I hope this project shows you just how much love we’ve built up — and how we want to return it.