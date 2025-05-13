Debut milestone party to take over Banpo Hangang Park and Some Sevit

K-pop group Seventeen is set to mark its 10th anniversary with a grand celebration that spans three days in the heart of Seoul.

According to agency Pledis Entertainment on Tuesday, the group's “B-Day Party” event takes place May 23 to 25, and is centered around Banpo Hangang Park, including Some Sevit and Jamsu Bridge.

The event coincides with Seventeen’s debut anniversary and the release date of its fifth full-length album, "Happy Burstday," scheduled for May 26. The festivities aim to honor the group’s decadelong journey while offering fans immersive experiences both in-person and online.

At Some Sevit, four artificial islands on the Han River, fans will be able to enjoy exhibitions, exclusive merchandise and video screenings dedicated to Seventeen.

Some Chavit island will feature displays highlighting the group’s history, and an interactive space inviting visitors to write fan letters. A large LED screen will broadcast some of Seventeen’s most iconic music videos throughout the event, and merchandise available for purchase includes the group’s 10th anniversary light sticks.

The highlight of "B-Day Party" takes place May 25, when Seventeen becomes the first K-pop act to perform on the iconic Jamsu Bridge. The concert, titled “BURST Stage,” will be held at 7:30 p.m. and streamed live online.

Several major hotels in Seoul are also joining in on the festivities. Seoul Dragon City and L7 Hongdae by Lotte will offer Seventeen-themed rooms, while Andaz Seoul Gangnam is developing food and beverage items inspired by the group.

In addition, Hybe’s headquarters in Yongsan will be wrapped with messages commemorating the anniversary, and a nearby park will be transformed into a photo zone for fans. Large-scale outdoor celebratory advertisements will be displayed not only across five Korean cities — Seoul, Busan, Daegu, Gwangju and Daejeon — but also internationally in Tokyo, Osaka, Beijing and New York.