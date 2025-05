Mercedes-Benz Korea CEO Mathias Vaitl (left), who also serves as chair of the company’s CSR Committee, poses with Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon during the opening ceremony of the Seoul International Garden Show 2025 at Boramae Park in southern Seoul on Thursday. The event marked the committee’s donation of 3,127 trees and shrubs to the park — its seventh contribution to creating urban forests in Seoul since 2022. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)