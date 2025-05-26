Samsung Biologics, the biotech arm of Samsung Group, reported Monday that it has surpassed 3 trillion won ($2.2 billion) in cumulative contract orders for 2025, just five months into the year, following a series of major deals with global pharmaceutical firms.

According to a regulatory filing, the company recently signed two new contract manufacturing organization, or CMO, deals totaling 440.5 billion won with pharmaceutical companies based in Europe and Asia.

These contracts run through December 2030 and December 2033, respectively. Due to non-disclosure agreements, client names and product details were not disclosed.

So far in 2025, Samsung Biologics has signed four CMO deals across the US, Europe and Asia. This achievement represents over 60 percent of its total contract value for 2024, reinforcing the company’s global competitiveness.

The company now counts 17 of the world’s top 20 pharmaceutical companies as clients and has accumulated total orders of approximately $18.2 billion since its founding.

With the recent launch of its fifth plant in April, adding 180,000 liters of capacity, Samsung Biologics has expanded its total capacity to 784,000 liters, the largest in the world.

Samsung Biologics also maintains strong performance in quality control, recording a 99 percent batch success rate last year and securing 356 manufacturing approvals from global regulators as of April 2025.

To expand its global presence, the company has actively participated in major industry events including JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, DCAT Week 2025 and PEGS Boston.

Samsung Biologics will next join the BIO International Convention held in Boston this June to further strengthen its global partnerships.