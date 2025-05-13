Samsung Biologics, the biotech arm of Samsung Group, announced Tuesday that it participated in the 2025 Protein & Antibody Engineering Summit, the world’s largest academic conference on protein and antibody therapeutics, on May 12 in Boston.

During the five-day event, the company hosted a dedicated meeting room to engage with global pharmaceutical companies and expand its client network.

On March 12, Samsung Biologics held a luncheon presentation titled “Streamlining drug development: From developability assessment to high-concentration formulation development.”

Lim Heon-chang, Director of Formulation Development at Samsung Biologics, introduced the company’s proprietary platforms — S-HiCon, a high-concentration formulation platform launched in October 2024, and Developick, a developability assessment platform now in its third version.

These platforms enable more efficient biologics development, from early-stage evaluation using minimal protein samples to formulation of patient-friendly, high-concentration drugs.

Alongside S-HiCon and Developick, Samsung Biologics now offers nine specialized contract development organization platforms, including S-Choice, S-Dual and S-Tensify, covering the full CDO spectrum from discovery to investigational new drug application.

The company has actively participated in major global events such as the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference and DCAT Week, and is set to strengthen its business development efforts further at the upcoming BIO International Convention in Boston next month.