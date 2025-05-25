Posco International, the trading and energy arm of Posco Group, held a naming ceremony on Friday for the group’s first proprietary liquefied natural gas carrier, the HL Fortuna, at HD Hyundai Samho in Mokpo, South Jeolla Province.

Named after the Roman goddess of fortune, the vessel marks a major milestone in Posco’s strategy to reinforce its energy logistics infrastructure. As global energy supply chains grow increasingly volatile, the introduction of a dedicated LNG carrier is expected to provide a more stable and efficient transport solution.

The project is a joint effort across the energy, shipbuilding and shipping industries: Posco International oversees LNG procurement and operations, HD Hyundai Samho constructed the vessel and H-Line Shipping will handle its operations.

HL Fortuna is a 174,000-cubic-meter class LNG carrier capable of transporting approximately 78,000 tons of natural gas per voyage — enough to supply South Korea for 12 hours. The vessel is equipped with a dual-fuel propulsion system powered by LNG and a high-efficiency re-liquefaction system that recaptures evaporated gas during transit to minimize fuel loss.

Scheduled to enter service in the second half of 2025, the HL Fortuna will make more than five round trips annually between Korea and the United States. In 2026, it will begin loading LNG at the Cheniere Terminal in Louisiana under Posco International’s long-term procurement contracts.

The company has also secured a major supply agreement with Mexico Pacific for an additional 700,000 tons of LNG annually. To support these contracts, Posco International plans to expand its fleet of dedicated carriers, further strengthening its integrated LNG value chain — from production and import to storage and power generation.

“The new LNG carrier strengthens our full LNG value chain and enhances our ability to respond to global protectionism. We plan to secure more carriers to improve supply stability and trading efficiency,” a Posco International spokesperson said.