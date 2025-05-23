Hyundai Steel, the steelmaking arm of Hyundai Motor Group, has been acknowledged for its strong efforts in tackling climate change by global sustainability evaluator Carbon Disclosure Project, the company said Friday.

The company received the Carbon Management Honors award in the materials sector at the 2024 CDP Korea Awards, held April 30 at the Fairmont Ambassador Seoul.

The award, presented by CDP Korea, highlights the top three Korean companies in each industry sector based on CDP’s global environmental performance standards.

CDP is a global non-profit organization that operates the world's largest environmental disclosure platform, providing comprehensive datasets on carbon reduction efforts by companies and local governments, and evaluating the efforts of approximately 24,800 companies as of 2025.

“This recognition has earned us the trust of stakeholders both in Korea and abroad, as it provides reliable information for sustainable investment,” said a Hyundai Steel official.

Hyundai Steel received a favorable evaluation for its 2050 carbon neutrality roadmap, announced in 2023. The plan outlines the company’s transition to a low-carbon production system by increasing reliance on electric furnaces and adopting carbon capture technologies, aiming to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

The company was also commended for its transparent disclosure of environment-related management information, including investments in low-emission production technologies.

“We will continue to strengthen our climate action strategies by implementing carbon reduction plans aligned with our roadmap toward carbon neutrality,” the Hyundai official added.