Anwar al-Hejazi, chief executive officer of Korean oil refiner S-Oil Corp., was named CEO of the year by the Korea Management Association for his role in advancing economic growth and driving business innovation, the company said Friday.

Al-Hejazi was recognized for strengthening S-Oil’s position in the gasoline and diesel markets through consumer-focused marketing, as well as for the company’s environmental, social and governance initiatives. The refiner has been listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for 15 consecutive years.

"It is a true honor and privilege to be joining the ranks of past winners as well as this year’s winners who have left huge footprints in Korea’s business world and contributed to this country’s amazing economic growth over the last few decades," said the CEO.

"Honestly, this is not an award for me but for all the 3,200 S-Oil officers and employees. Each and every one of them is part of S-Oil’s success story."

The CEO was also commended for progress on the Shaheen project, Korea’s largest petrochemical plant development, currently underway in Ulsan.

Backed by a 9.26 trillion won ($6.75 billion) investment, the project is expected to employ up to 17,000 workers at its peak, supporting the local economy.

The KMA has presented the CEO of the year award annually since 1969. Winners are selected by a panel of experts from academia, government and industry, including senior officials from the Ministry of Economy and Finance and deans of top business schools.