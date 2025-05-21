Subway trains in Seoul will begin running from 5 a.m. starting August, bringing forward their starting time by 30 minutes to help facilitate commutes for early workers, the Seoul metropolitan government said Wednesday.

Previously, early commuters were required to take intracity buses to get to work, but the new schedule will help them easily transfer from buses to subways in the early hours of the day, city officials said.

The new timetable only applies to subway routes in Seoul, they added.

Under the plan, the final subway train will also arrive 30 minutes earlier to secure time for the train's maintenance work.

The city plans to discuss with the Korea Railroad Corp. and the Airport Railroad (AREX) to apply the earlier schedule to subway trains in the greater Seoul area.

The operation of late-night self-driving buses will also be expanded to 10 busiest stops in the city during early hours, according to city officials. (Yonhap)