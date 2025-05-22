South Korea is standing at a critical juncture with the imminent presidential election. After the unprecedented constitutional crisis triggered by former President Yoon Suk Yeol's illegal imposition of martial law, the nation must now rebuild trust in its democratic institutions and its diplomacy.

Though often overlooked by the public, foreign policy reflects a nation's values, priorities and credibility. Yoon's government pursued a foreign policy based on ideological alignment rather than national interest, embracing a narrow value-based diplomacy that polarized neighboring nations and destabilized regional dynamics. In short, it was a narrow-minded diplomacy of self-satisfaction rather than one that used strategic approaches for national interests.

Korea's image abroad suffered. Tensions with China escalated, communication with North Korea collapsed and trust with Japan remained awkward despite trilateral cooperation under the US initiative. At the same time, his administration failed to connect foreign policy with the real needs of the Korean people: economic stability and peace on the peninsula.

The early presidential election set for June 3 is more than a routine political event. It is an inflection point. The next leader of Korea will face the dual responsibility of restoring democratic integrity at home and rebuilding Korea's reputation abroad. Majority party leader Lee Jae-myung now leads the opinion polls on the potential election winner. Fortunately, his emphasis on pragmatic diplomacy offers a break from the missteps of the past three years.

The next president will inherit a complex global landscape marked by US President Donald Trump's resurgence, intensified US-China rivalry and multiple overlapping crises, including climate change, supply chain disruptions and the fourth industrial revolution. Korea cannot afford to drift or merely react to external pressures. It needs a coherent foreign policy strategy that must be rooted in pragmatism and public interest.

In this chaotic era of confusion, we need a new guiding principle: Pragmatic Cooperation Diplomacy. This is not just a slogan, but a comprehensive framework for rebuilding Korea's diplomatic posture. It draws inspiration from 19th-century pragmatism in the US, which judges ideas by their practical consequences. In foreign policy terms, it means judging policies by whether they deliver tangible benefits to the people, not whether they sound morally righteous or ideologically pure.

This new diplomacy should rest on three core pillars. The first is people-centered diplomacy, a foreign policy that puts the livelihoods of ordinary Koreans at its heart. Whether negotiating trade, climate commitments, or defense costs, the ultimate question should be: How does this help the Korean public? Second, integrated diplomacy is an approach that connects competing values, timeframes and actors. Domestic and international interests must align. Short-term challenges and long-term goals should reinforce each other. Past historical grievances must be managed without sacrificing future opportunities. Third, Global Diplomacy with Korean Values. Rooted in the traditional philosophy of “Hongik Ingan” — "to benefit all humankind" — Korea must become a bridge-builder in global governance, promoting peace and responsible development.

To make this vision real, we must start at home. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs should be reinforced in structure and spirit. That means more funding, human resources and policy advisory units composed of independent experts. It should also mean ending the cycle of partisan diplomacy that changes direction with the change of administrations.

Korea must also embrace public diplomacy in the truest sense — transparent, interactive and citizen-oriented. In the digital age, foreign policy is no longer confined to closed-door meetings; it is shaped in real time by global media, social platforms and public sentiment. The Foreign Ministry must develop the capacity to engage globally and domestically, building consensus and trust.

Policies on North Korea will be the most immediate test. The approach in the last three years, which focused on hardline policies, has yielded few results. A new government must pursue a parallel strategy: Reestablish communication channels to prevent accidental collisions by misconceptions while advancing substantive negotiations toward denuclearization and peace.

The four-neighbors diplomacy must be recalibrated. The US-ROK alliance will remain indispensable and should be strengthened. Korea-Japan relations should be managed with a principle of "separating politics and the economy," focusing on shared interests while responsibly managing historical disputes. Trilateral cooperation between Korea, the US and Japan should be improved in mutual interests. China must not be treated as a threat by default, but rather as a complex partner requiring strategic engagement. As for Russia, a post-war normalization roadmap should be prepared in coordination with global partners.

Beyond the four neighbors, global diversification is essential. Europe, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the Global South are becoming critical diplomatic areas. Korea must deepen ties with European democratic partners as the US goes against its hegemonic status. We must build multidimensional cooperation with ASEAN — not only in trade but also in health, climate and education. In the Global South, Korea's status as a development success story positions it to contribute with credibility.

Economic diplomacy must also evolve. Korea must remain a strong advocate for free trade, but with an updated perspective that accounts for domestic demands, digital standards, green energy and national resilience. The Fourth Industrial Revolution demands proactive diplomacy on emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and biotechnology.

Korea should also develop economic security strategies, from diversifying supply chains to preparing countermeasures against economic coercion. Strategic foresight, scenario planning and international coalition-building should become part of the diplomatic toolkit.

Lastly, Korea must expand its engagement with future-oriented global issues. Continuing efforts to discover new diplomatic tasks in space, Arctic, Antarctic, ocean, climate change response, poverty alleviation, transmission response, disaster response, public diplomacy and domestic communication. Korea must offer clarity, unity and direction in an era of uncertainty and fragmentation. Pragmatic cooperation diplomacy is not only a road map for restoring Korea's place in the world but a promise to its people inside and outside that diplomacy will work for them, not against them.

Wang Son-taek

Wang Son-taek is an adjunct professor at Sogang University. He is a former diplomatic correspondent at YTN and a former research associate at Yeosijae. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. — Ed.