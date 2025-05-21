Samsung steps up as hardware lead in Google's smart glasses comeback, expanding role in growing XR ecosystem

Google is making a bold return to the smart glasses market, announcing a new Android-based extended reality (XR) eyewear project in collaboration with Samsung Electronics.

During its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2025, held on Tuesday in California, the IT giant unveiled plans to launch the XR-powered smart glasses by the end of the year.

Google has been developing an XR headset in collaboration with Samsung under a project called "Moohan," meaning "infinity" in Korean.

Although Samsung has also reportedly been working on smart glasses, this is the first official announcement that both companies are expanding their partnership to include this area.

The initiative marks Google's renewed interest in smart eyewear over a decade after its first attempt with Google Glass, which was discontinued in 2015 following tepid consumer response and privacy concerns. This time, however, the company is leveraging advances in artificial intelligence and forming key partnerships to improve both the technology and the design.

Under the new venture, Samsung will be in charge of hardware development, while Korean eyewear company Gentle Monster and American brand Warby Parker will handle the smart glasses' design.

“Together, we’re creating a software and reference hardware platform that will enable the ecosystem to make great glasses,” Shahram Izadi, head of Android XR at Google, said during the annual conference. “Developers will be able to start building for this platform later this year.”

The XR glasses will feature integrated cameras, microphones and speakers for seamless connection with smartphones, and users will be able to access apps and information hands-free, without pulling out their phones. Optional embedded display lenses will offer contextual data on demand.

Paired with Google’s Gemini AI, the smart glasses aim to understand what users hear and see, providing relevant information proactively, such as remembering key facts, navigating directions or translating conversations in real time.

During the keynote, Google showcased several examples of real-world use, including sending messages, scheduling appointments, turn-by-turn navigation and photo capture. One standout demonstration featured real-time translation between two users: when one person spoke in Spanish, the translated English text appeared instantly on the glasses’ display.

In another example, a user asked for nearby ramen restaurants. The AI quickly scanned Google Maps and displayed results with navigation cues at the bottom of the screen.

“Glasses must be comfortable enough to wear all day to deliver true value,” a Google official said. “That’s why we are working with innovative eyewear brands to bring stylish, Android XR-based smart glasses to life.”

A Samsung Electronics official also noted, “XR is no longer a distant future technology. It is now a practical tool capable of creating new experiences in our daily lives. Through close collaboration with Google, we will shape the future of XR together.”

Meanwhile, Meta collaborated with EssilorLuxottica's brand Ray-Ban in 2021 to launch a pair of smart glasses. In September last year, the company introduced the second-generation Ray-Ban Meta, with enhanced performance. Apple is reportedly developing custom chips in preparation for future products, including smart glasses.