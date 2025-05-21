Following unusual temperature fluctuations in winter, several regions across South Korea, including the greater Seoul area, experienced potentially record-breaking morning temperatures on Wednesday, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

In Seoul, the lowest temperature of the day was recorded at 23 degrees Celsius at around 5:53 a.m. If this figure holds as the day's minimum, it would mark the highest daily low for May since temperature records began in October 1907. The current record stands at 21.8 degrees, set on May 16, 2018.

Incheon's temperature for the day did not fall below 20.7 degrees Celsius as of 5:50 a.m., which could also set a new record for the highest daily low in May since daily observations began in August 1907.

Cities and counties in Greater Seoul and Gangwon Province, such as Dongducheon (21.1 degrees), Paju (20.1 degrees) and Icheon (20.8 degrees) of Gyeonggi Province, and Wonju (21.8 degrees), Taebaek (19.9 degrees), Hongcheon (19.5 degrees) Cheolwon (19.3 degrees), Inje (18.9 degrees) of Gangwon Province set new records for their hottest May mornings.

Southeastern regions of Uljin-gun (23.4 degrees), the island of Ulleungdo (23.3 degrees), and Yeongdeok-gun (22 degrees) in North Gyeongsang Province have also marked their hottest daily lows for May.

As these figures represent morning lows, Wednesday’s lowest daily temperatures could still drop below them if temperatures fall again at night.

An analysis by the KMA announced last month showed that the overall temperature for the winter season was similar to the 10-year average, but the temperature in January fluctuated greatly while February was unusually cold.