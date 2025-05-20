Staggered iPhone release may offer Samsung, LG more balanced supply timeline, better margin control

Apple is reportedly considering releasing new models twice annually, with significant impacts expected for the production and shipment schedules of Korean display and component suppliers closely tied to the US tech giant.

According to industry sources Tuesday, Apple is likely to adopt a staggered launch timeline for the iPhone 18 series in 2026. Breaking from its long-standing tradition of unveiling all models simultaneously in September, the new approach would see lower-end models released in the first half of the year and higher-end models released in the second.

The potential shift could alter the competitive landscape among display suppliers, particularly if the specifications between the two batches differ. Currently, Samsung Display supplies around half of the OLED panels used in iPhones, while LG Display covers 30 percent and China’s BOE handles the remaining 20 percent, according to industry estimates.

“By spreading out the launch schedule, Apple gains greater flexibility in managing suppliers and adjusting order volumes,” said an industry source, who requested anonymity. “It also opens the door for new suppliers and possible restructuring of the supply chain.”

For Korean firms, the move could be both a risk and an opportunity, sources said. Samsung Display and LG Display would need to realign their production timelines and approval cycles, which could now be split by model type. However, some industry watchers say the change might help stabilize factory utilization rates and improve yield management throughout the year.

The launch of Apple’s rumored first foldable iPhone and a new slim model, expected in the latter half of 2026, is also seen as a positive sign for maintaining demand for premium OLED panels.

“Although there's concern over potential gaps in first-half volumes, high-end models such as foldable and the Pro series should help fill the void,” another anonymous source said. “The key will be how the supply of LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) panels is allocated.”

Analysts also say the change could help resolve the chronic “weak performance first half, strong performance second half” pattern in the display sector, driven largely by seasonal demand peaks like Black Friday and Christmas. Spreading out iPhone shipments could result in more balanced quarterly earnings for firms like Samsung Display and LG Display.

“Apple is not cutting back on models — it's expanding its lineup and adjusting the launch schedule,” said an analyst at a local brokerage, who asked for anonymity. “That could significantly reduce the earnings volatility caused by seasonality.”

Other key suppliers, including LG Innotek and Samsung Electro-Mechanics, will also see ripple effects. LG Innotek, which generates roughly 80 percent of its revenue from Apple, provides camera modules, while Samsung Electro-Mechanics supplies high-performance MLCCs and FC-BGAs for iPhones.

A biannual launch cycle would force these firms to overhaul their supply planning, production calendars and inventory strategies. They have concentrated production in the second quarter to meet Apple’s September launch, with revenues typically recognized in the third quarter, creating a distinct backloaded earnings structure.

“If Apple follows through with this change, it will be more than a marketing decision. It will be a structural shift that affects the entire supply chain,” said another source familiar with the matter. “The long-standing concentration of earnings in the third quarter may no longer hold starting next year.”