NEW TAIPEI CITY, May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking move, Gene Solutions, a leader in prenatal and oncology genetic testing, and NEWCL Biomedical Laboratory, Taiwan's pioneering clinical laboratory with LDTs certification, have joined forces to establish an advanced Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) laboratory in Taiwan. This collaboration was sealed with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at NEWCL's state-of-the-art facility in New Taipei City.

Gene Solutions is set to bring its cutting-edge NIPT tests (trademarked as triSure™) and oncology tests (SPOT-MAS early cancer detection, K-TRACK, K-4CARE comprehensive genomic profiling, ctDNA-MRD monitoring) to Taiwan, expanding its footprint in the APAC region. These innovative tests, trusted by millions across Asia, will soon be available to Taiwanese patients, offering unparalleled accuracy and reliability.

NEWCL, established in 2012 and part of DITECH Enterprise, is a premier biomedical laboratory located in New Taipei City. It serves major hospitals and medical service units across Taiwan, providing a wide range of bio testing services including HBV, HCV, Genotype, and Allergen Chip testing.

Combining Gene Solutions' expertise in NGS test development with NEWCL's robust laboratory capabilities, this partnership aims to create one of Taiwan's most advanced NGS laboratories. This facility will cater to the growing demand for sophisticated DNA testing in prenatal care and precision oncology, ensuring Taiwanese patients have access to the latest advancements in genetic testing.

With the anticipated launch of the partnered NGS lab and tech-transfer in 2025, both companies will explore the commercialization of NGS testing in Taiwan through NEWCL's established commercial network, including TUNG-BO Medical Ltd. Gene Solutions, with its strong foundation in Molecular Biology Research and Genetic Counseling, will drive scientific conferences, medical training, and research collaborations with hospitals and medical service units across Taiwan.

In prenatal care, Gene Solutions plans to integrate its unique carrier screening (mother recessive genes) and single-gene screening (de-novo mutations of the fetus) into renowned Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT). This innovative approach has already proven successful in Southeast Asia, where over one million pregnant women have benefited from triSure tests.

In oncology, the collaboration aims to bring Gene Solutions' latest Comprehensive Genomic, Transcriptomic Profiling and ctDNA Molecular Residual Disease tests K-TRACK, K-4CARE to Taiwanese medical oncologists. Currently, samples for such advanced tests must be sent overseas, which is costly and time-consuming. This partnership will eliminate these barriers, providing faster and more cost-effective solutions for cancer patients in Taiwan. Furthermore, with the commitment from NEWCL and Gene Solutions to the scientific community, oncology researchers in Taiwan will have enhanced opportunities to explore novel therapeutic biomarkers for precision oncology.

Dr. Nguyen Hoai Nghia, Co-founder and CEO of Gene Solutions, expressed his enthusiasm:

"We are excited to collaborate with leading partners in Asia to accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge precision healthcare technology. NEWCL's expertise in laboratory operations and DITECH's market experience will be invaluable in making these advancements accessible in Taiwan."

Ms. Ku, Chi-Ming, Director of NEWCL Biomedical Laboratory, also shared:

"NEWCL is thrilled to partner with Gene Solutions to bring the most advanced NGS applications to Taiwan. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide cutting-edge genetic testing services. By combining our laboratory excellence with Gene Solutions' innovation in prenatal and oncology diagnostics, we are poised to transform the landscape of precision medicine for patients across Taiwan."

This strategic partnership is poised to transform precision healthcare in Taiwan, bringing hope and advanced solutions to patients and healthcare providers alike.

About Gene Solutions

Gene Solutions, a multinational biotech company, offers a comprehensive genetic testing portfolio utilizing Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Artificial Intelligence algorithms. The testing services include cell-free DNA non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) cancer screening, genomic profiling, and treatment monitoring. Established in 2017, Gene Solutions operates a network of seven NGS laboratories, including two central CAP-accredited laboratories in Singapore and Vietnam. With over two million tests provided to patients, we remain committed to delivering accessible genetic testing services to more than 4,500 hospitals and clinics across Asia. To learn more about Gene Solutions, please visit https://genesolutions.com/

