Following Johan Inger double bill, the festival continues with rich lineup of performances through May-June

As late spring melts into early summer, Seoul once again turns to ballet to usher in the season with elegance and power.

The 15th edition of Ballet Festival Korea kicked off on May 9, with a double bell from the newly established Seoul Metropolitan Ballet — "Walking Mad" and "Bliss" — by acclaimed Swedish choreographer Johan Inger, running through Sunday.

This year’s program under the theme of connection, brings together 12 dance companies for 26 performances and five accompanying events, ranging from artist talks to outreach programs.

This edition also marks the first festival under the artistic direction of Kim Joo-won, a former principal ballerina with the Korean National Ballet and a 2006 recipient of the prestigious Benois de la Danse.

Appointed last October as both director and artistic head of the festival committee, Kim shared her vision during a recent press conference at the Seoul Arts Center.

“This festival is an opportunity to reflect on the past, present and future of Korean ballet.”

One of the festival’s centerpiece events is "ConneXion" with Choi Tae-ji and Julia Moon at CJ Towol Theater in Seoul, May 28. The performance honors two trailblazers of Korean ballet -- former Korean National Ballet artistic director Choi and Universal Ballet director Moon -- and retraces their artistic legacies through tribute performances by KNB and Universal Ballet dancers.

“People used to call us rivals,” Choi said. “But in truth, we were colleagues who shared our hopes and concerns for ballet. The growth of the Korean National Ballet was made possible in large part thanks to Universal Ballet’s presence.”

A highlight of this year’s lineup is the participation of three regional companies. Following Seoul Metropolitan Ballet’s opening, Gwangju City Ballet and Busan Opera House Ballet will also take the stage.

Gwangju City Ballet, with a 49-year history, will present "Coppelia" on May 31 at the CJ Towol Theater. The romantic comedy ballet has been rechoreographed by artistic director Park Kyung-sook in previous stagings in 1997 and 2002. This marks the first full-length performance of "Coppelia" in Seoul in 30 years, since Universal Ballet's production in 1995.

On June 4, Busan Opera House Ballet will present "Shining Wave," a contemporary piece choreographed by Park So-yeon and inspired by the sea and whales of Busan.

Also at CJ Towol Theater, Ryu Hoi-woong’s "Life of Ballerino: Dreamer" will be performed June 7-8, featuring male ballet dancers from Mnet’s dance competition "Stage Fighter," including Kang Kyung-ho. The piece highlights the physicality and artistic journey of male dancers in a traditionally female-dominated field.

From June 13 to 15, Universal Ballet returns with "The Love of Chunhyang," choreographed by artistic director Liu Bing-xian. Since its premiere in 2007, this ballet adaptation of the classic Korean folktale has become one of the company’s signature works.

Meanwhile, the small Jayu Theater will feature six emerging choreographers and companies selected through an open national call. These works will be presented in three double bills: Paik Yon Ballet Project Y's "The Path to Beauty 2.0" and Aham Art Project's "Waiting for Godot" on June 12-13, Dastanz' "123.45MHz" and Seo Gibum MuTanz Project's "The Room" on June 17-18, and finally Movement momm's "The Earth" and Project Cloud Nine's "Heart of the Wild" on June 21-22.