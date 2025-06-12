Igor Kontarev becomes 4th foreigner to perform as Mongryong in Universal Ballet’s 'The Love of Chunhyang'

In ballet, there is Prince Siegfried in “Swan Lake,” Romeo in “Romeo and Juliet” and, in Universal Ballet’s repertoire, there is Mongryong in “The Love of Chunhyang.”

This weekend, Russian-born ballerino Igor Kontarev will step into one of Korea’s most beloved folkloric roles, as the company brings its signature reinterpretation of the classic tale. The production returns to the stage for the first time in three years, with the soloist making history as only the fourth foreign dancer to take on the role.

“I was really surprised, first of all, because I’m a foreigner, and not many foreigners do this,” Kontarev said in an interview with The Korea Herald on Tuesday. “I know it’s a really big responsibility to do this kind of role which is so important for Korean culture and for Korean audiences.”

Premiered in 2007, “The Love of Chunhyang” brings the beloved folktale of Chunhyang, the daughter of a courtesan, and Mongryong, the son of a local aristocrat, into ballet set to Tchaikovsky’s music. It is choreographed by Universal Ballet’s artistic director Liu Bingxian, who is also known for “Sim Chung” and “Korean Emotion.”

Having been with the company for nearly a decade, Kontarev was already familiar with the story. But preparing to step into Mongryong’s shoes meant delving deeper into its cultural nuances. He said it was interesting to observe how the choreography reflected family dynamics across different social classes.

“The difference between Mongryong with his father and Chunhyang with her mother stood out to me. Mongryong is more calm with his father, always faces him, shows respect and bows with courtesy — which I think he was taught from a very young age. And Chunhyang feels more free with her mother.”

Taking on the role has also meant intensive rehearsals and hours in the studio. A key part of the process, Kontarev said, was adapting to the unique stylistic features of Korean folk aesthetics embedded in the choreography.

“One of the biggest advantages was to learn firsthand from the choreographer Liu himself. And I'm really thankful for Hyang-gee (who plays Chunghyang). They gave me time to take in the different style,” he said.

The ballet features three pas de deux between Chunhyang and Mongryong — each one mapping the couple's emotional journey, from the tender thrill of their first night together to the heartbreak of separation and, finally, their highly emotional reunion.

Kontarev said the final duet was his favorite.

“It starts from the moment when Chunhyang drops into Mongryong’s arms and he doesn’t understand what happened to her. He first feels guilt, sorrow because this happened because of him,” he said.

“This is the highest emotional moment in the piece with all different emotions: joy and happiness and everything here. Even in practice, the emotion sometimes goes over your body, over your muscles.”

What he can say for certain is that he cannot wait to meet the audience on stage. That, he says, is when the real art begins.

“When you touch the stage, when you see the audience, you understand what the art of ballet truly is,” he said. “It’s not just hard physical work — it then becomes art the moment you meet the audience, with the lights, the set, everything. You have to be inside the story.”

So, he’s leaving it to the audience to decide how he did.

“We are dancers but and actors, too. Sometimes, we have to show something we haven’t felt yet,” he said. “But the more I dance, the more deeply I understand the character. So let the audience see that, and let them be the judge.”

“The Love of Chunhyang” runs from Friday to Sunday at the Seoul Arts Center. Kontarev performs at 2 p.m. on Saturday alongside principal dancer Hong Hyang-gee. The production will travel to Daegu for performances on June 20 and 21.