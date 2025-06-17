Male dancers from ‘Stage Fighter’ step into the spotlight with ‘Life of Ballerino’

It felt more like a K-pop concert. With every leap and turn, cheers erupted from the audience, applause ringing out as if they were watching their favorite idols on stage. But this wasn't a pop spectacle — it was a ballet.

That kind of visceral reaction is rare in the world of classical ballet. Yet a handful of male dancers from Mnet’s hit dance survival show “Stage Fighter” have not only broken through, but in doing so, have drawn renewed attention to the artistry and presence of the ballerino.

And at just the right moment, the show’s ballet mentor, dancer-turned-choreographer Ryu Hoi-woong, brought together five performers from the show — Kang Gyeong-ho, Kim Kyung-won, Kim Tae-seok, Shin Min-kwon and Jung Sung-wook — all alumni of Korea National University of Arts, also known as K-Arts.

Along with some 20 other dancers from the K-Arts Ballet Company, they took the stage in “Life of Ballerino: Dreamer,” earlier in June at the Seoul Arts Center as part of the Ballet Festival Korea.

When most people think of ballet, Ryu noted, they picture tutus and pointe shoes — a ballerina balanced en pointe, held aloft by her male counterpart. But “Life of Ballerino” challenges that narrative. Here, the men step out from the wings. The spotlight, for once, is theirs.

“When I first created this piece, I simply wanted to tell our story — the story of ballerinos. We prepare for the stage with just as much passion and discipline as ballerinas, and I wanted that to be visible here,” said Ryu, speaking to The Korea Herald.

Tracing the journey of ballerinos in pursuit of their dreams, the performance opens in the rehearsal studio, with dancers gripping the barre, then unfolds through a series of loosely structured yet theatrically driven episodes. The storyline is simple, accessible, and crafted with wit and clarity to engage audiences new to ballet.

“My top priority was making the story approachable. I didn’t want first-time balletgoers to sit there thinking, ‘What is this? What does it mean?’ I wanted them to understand intuitively, and to feel, ‘Hey, this isn’t so different from our own lives.’”

The ballet dazzles with a large ensemble of male dancers performing high-energy group choreography, technical solos showcasing a variety of jumps and turns, and a buoyant, energetic tone throughout.

Several scenes highlight how a five-minute competition score can determine everything — from university admission to military service.

That sense of relatability deeply resonated with the young dancers themselves.

“(Dancers) really give it their all. They love the piece because there’s no single lead; it’s all of us dancing together. Even if someone makes a mistake, we say, ‘Hey, that’s part of the story too.’”

Originally premiered in 2019 as a small-scale production, “Life of Ballerino” is a rare example of an original ballet that has evolved into a sustained repertory piece with growing popularity, according to BAFEKO. It was restaged as a 60-minute piece at the CJ Towol Theater in 2023 and this year was selected for the festival's official program.

Ryu, who had been a member of the Korean National Ballet in his mid-20s, left the company in 2008 when he was cast in his dream role as the magical cat Mr. Mistoffelees in the musical “Cats.” While performing the role in 2008–09 and again in 2011, he steadily built his career as a choreographer.

“I never imagined ballet would stay with me this long,” he said. “Honestly, I didn’t have a long career as a ballerino — I even quit ballet at one point. But somehow, I keep coming back. I’m choreographing, teaching, working on my own projects. It’s a bit amusing how things have turned out.”

Ballet, for Ryu, has become like an old friend.

“It’s definitely my best friend. Like visiting your parents’ house, you might leave, but you always come back. Sometimes you argue, sometimes you drift apart, but in the end, it’s always there when you need it.”

And from that friendship, new works are born. This October, Ryu will premiere a new choreography with the Seoul Metropolitan Ballet, featured in a double bill alongside Hans van Manen.

“I’m not someone who waits around worrying about the outcome or how people will judge. Instead, I think, ‘Let’s just try it.’ Because of that, I tend to be the type to move forward,” said Ryu.

“Life as a ballerino is short, and the time to shine is limited, which is why taking chances and embracing the moment is so important.”