The seller behind South Korea’s most expensive apartment sale this year has been revealed to be film director Kim Yong-hwa, best known for the "Along With the Gods" series.

According to Yonhap News TV, Kim sold his duplex unit at Nine One Hannam in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, for 25 billion won ($18.5 million) in February, marking the highest apartment transaction in South Korean history. The unit spans 273.9 square meters and was one of the largest in the complex.

Kim purchased the property in March 2021 for 75 billion won, fully in cash. He netted a profit of 175 billion won from the sale.

Kim is one of the most successful directors in South Korea, having directed a string of box office hits, including "200 Pounds Beauty (2006),""Take Off (2009) " and the "Along With the Gods" series.

“Along With the Gods: The Two Worlds,” released in 2017, is the third most-watched South Korean film of all time, with over 14 million tickets sold. Its sequel, “Along With the Gods: The Last 49 Days,” released the following year, also drew more than 12 million viewers.

The auteur is also the founder and largest shareholder of visual effects firm Dexter Studio, holding a 19.24 percent stake in the firm, worth approximately 34.5 billion won.