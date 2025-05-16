Nine One Hannam reigns as address of choice for top-tier celebrities and CEOs, including BTS members

An apartment unit in Nine One Hannam, one of Seoul’s most exclusive residential complexes in Seoul’s upscale Hannam-dong, has shattered South Korea’s real estate records this year with a jaw-dropping 25 billion won ($18.5 million) sale.

According to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport's transaction disclosure system, a 273-square-meter unit in the complex changed hands this past February in an all-private deal between individuals. This marks the highest apartment transaction price reported in South Korea this year.

The 341-unit compound, completed in 2019, is renowned for its ultra-private, high-security layout and opulent amenities. It is a favorite among Korea’s top-tier celebrities and business elites, including BTS members RM and Jimin and rapper and pop icon G-Dragon.

The previous record was held by a unit in Hannam The Hill, also in the same neighborhood of Hannam-dong, Yongsan. A 243-square-meter apartment there was sold for 17.5 billion won this March.

Hannam-dong: Seoul’s ultimate status symbol

Of the 12 apartment transactions exceeding 10 billion won recorded so far this year, eight were in Hannam-dong, solidifying its position as Seoul’s most luxurious residential district. These included five deals at Nine One Hannam and three at Hannam The Hill, both known for housing celebrities and chaebol heirs.

The remaining high-end transactions took place in the so-called Gangnam area — the affluent neighborhoods south of the Han River. These included a unit at Acro River Park in Banpo-dong, Seocho-gu, and two units at the Hyundai 2nd Complex in Apgujeong-dong, Gangnam-gu). The only transaction in the top tier outside of Hannam-dong and the Gangnam area occurred at Acro Seoul Forest in Seongdong-gu, located in the eastern part of the city.

Hannam-dong’s prestige is rooted in more than just its sky-high real estate prices. Nestled between Mount Namsan and the Han River, the neighborhood has long been home to foreign embassies, offering a prime central location, proximity to top international schools, and a strong sense of security.