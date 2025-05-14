Yakgwa, a popular traditional sweet since the Goryeo Kingdom (918-1392), was made so frequently despite using expensive ingredients that a law was even enacted to ban its production. Recently, yakgwa has become trendy again, to the point where a new term, “yak-getting,” has emerged, proving it is truly an irresistible dessert that captures people’s tastes.

Try this recipe by Jjilae.

Jjilae is a digital creator specializing in traditional Korean desserts. Check out more recipes on the YouTube channel Jjilae.

Ingredients:

180 grams all-purpose flour

45 grams dry glutinous rice flour

25 grams sweet pumpkin powder (danhobakgaru)

55 grams sesame oil

75 grams soju

65 grams honey

2 grams salt

Pinch of cinnamon powder

Frying oil

Syrup ingredients:

450 grams rice syrup

300 grams starch syrup

150 grams water

45 grams ginger

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, add all-purpose flour, glutinous rice flour, sweet pumpkin powder, cinnamon powder, salt and sesame oil, then rub the mixture with your hands multiple times to allow the oil to be absorbed, and sift once through a sieve.

Add soju and honey, knead by hand until it forms a single dough, place it in a plastic bag, and let it rest in the refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.

In a pot, combine rice syrup, starch syrup, water, and ginger, then stir over medium heat until the syrup becomes thick enough to coat a spatula while still flowing.

Divide the rested dough into 25g portions, place them in yakgwa molds, press the center to create a dent, and poke several holes with a toothpick.

When the oil temperature reaches 100–110 degrees Celsius, place the dough in the oil. Once it floats, raise the temperature to 140 C and fry, flipping occasionally.

Once they turn a light brown, remove and drain the oil. While still warm, dip them into the syrup and let them soak for about a day.

Place the syrup-soaked yakgwa upright on a cooling rack for 10–20 minutes to drain the syrup, then lay them flat to dry for one more day.

Storage

3 days at room temperature

1 month if refrigerated