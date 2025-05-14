South Korean instant noodle-maker Nongshim announced Wednesday that its newly launched Shin Ramyun Toomba sold out its initial shipment of 1 million servings within two weeks in Japan.

Launched in April through 7-Eleven, Japan’s leading convenience store chain, the cup noodles quickly gained traction, with shortages in some stores.

A Nongshim official stated, “Shin Ramyun Toomba is receiving strong response for its unique spicy cream flavor and pasta-style noodles, which can be prepared using a microwave.”

Japanese consumers praised the product online, highlighting its rich creaminess balanced with spice, as well as the fun dual preparation method that involves both a microwave and hot water.

With the success of the cup version, Nongshim plans to roll out a packet version of Shin Ramyun Toomba later this year.

The product will be available at specialty import stores such as Aeon's Caferrant and Kaldi starting in the third quarter and will be launched nationwide in the fourth quarter.