Lee Byung-kil (right), head of the Europe and Latin America business division at KG Mobility, and representatives of the carmaker's Italian dealers attend the launch event of its flagship sport utility vehicle, the Actyon, in Florence, Italy, on May 6. The carmaker said Wednesday that it plans to introduce additional models in Italy, including the Musso EV pickup and the Torres Hybrid SUV, aiming for annual sales of 5,000 vehicles. (KG Mobility)